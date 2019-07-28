Comparing of Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.04 N/A 0.39 39.29 Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.60 N/A 0.02 1300.67

Demonstrates Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Global Net Lease Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Global Net Lease Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Empire State Realty OP L.P. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Empire State Realty OP L.P. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Global Net Lease Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Global Net Lease Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Global Net Lease Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 24.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 60.3% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.14% of Global Net Lease Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.22% -1.52% 3.78% -10.7% -23.9% 4.82% Global Net Lease Inc. 3.23% 3.28% 2.63% -7.88% 4.05% 10.73%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has weaker performance than Global Net Lease Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Global Net Lease Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P.