Comparing of Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|15
|6.04
|N/A
|0.39
|39.29
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|19
|5.60
|N/A
|0.02
|1300.67
Demonstrates Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Global Net Lease Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Global Net Lease Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Empire State Realty OP L.P. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Empire State Realty OP L.P. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Global Net Lease Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|0.00%
|0.9%
|0.4%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Global Net Lease Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Global Net Lease Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 24.16%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 60.3% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.14% of Global Net Lease Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.22%
|-1.52%
|3.78%
|-10.7%
|-23.9%
|4.82%
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|3.23%
|3.28%
|2.63%
|-7.88%
|4.05%
|10.73%
For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has weaker performance than Global Net Lease Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 10 factors Global Net Lease Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.