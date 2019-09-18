Comparing of Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV)

Both Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.79 N/A 0.39 35.78 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.48% and 0.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -3.3% -9.39% -9.58% -17.29% -30.22% 0.79% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bullish trend while Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited on 5 of the 5 factors.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.