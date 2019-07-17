Comparing of Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Since Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.92 N/A 0.39 38.65 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.07 N/A 0.03 839.06

Table 1 demonstrates Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Empire State Realty OP L.P. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Empire State Realty OP L.P. is currently more affordable than Gladstone Commercial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -0.59% -2.98% -9.8% -17.54% -25.17% 8.89% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.6% 2.09% 2.28% 1.24% 3.31% 5.54%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has stronger performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 5 of the 7 factors.