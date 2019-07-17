Comparing of Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Since Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|15
|5.92
|N/A
|0.39
|38.65
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|27
|6.07
|N/A
|0.03
|839.06
Table 1 demonstrates Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Empire State Realty OP L.P. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Empire State Realty OP L.P. is currently more affordable than Gladstone Commercial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-0.59%
|-2.98%
|-9.8%
|-17.54%
|-25.17%
|8.89%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|1.6%
|2.09%
|2.28%
|1.24%
|3.31%
|5.54%
For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has stronger performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation
Summary
Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 5 of the 7 factors.
