Comparing of Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.80 N/A 0.39 35.78 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 20 14.44 N/A 0.32 65.39

Table 1 highlights Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Empire State Realty OP L.P. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s potential downside is -14.66% and its average price target is $19.38.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.48% and 92.9% respectively. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -3.3% -9.39% -9.58% -17.29% -30.22% 0.79% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has weaker performance than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.