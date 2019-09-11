Comparing of Empire State Realty OP L.P. (ESBA) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Both Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Office industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.15 N/A 0.39 35.45 Equity Commonwealth 33 25.02 N/A 2.30 14.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Equity Commonwealth. Equity Commonwealth seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Empire State Realty OP L.P. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Equity Commonwealth.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Equity Commonwealth’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Equity Commonwealth 0.00% 9.1% 7.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.85% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.1% of Equity Commonwealth are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.7% are Equity Commonwealth’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -5.04% -7.07% -10.33% -8.29% -15.63% -1.62% Equity Commonwealth 0.96% 3.45% 4.97% 4.64% 16.5% 11.9%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend while Equity Commonwealth had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Equity Commonwealth beats Empire State Realty OP L.P.