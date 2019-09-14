Comparing of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

We are contrasting Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 7.40 N/A -7.78 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 14.61 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.82 beta. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s 129.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Pfenex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.