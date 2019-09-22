Comparing of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 4.54 N/A -7.78 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.62 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 430.97% and its average target price is $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.