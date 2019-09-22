Comparing of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 4.54 N/A -7.78 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk and Volatility

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a beta of 2.82 and its 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MediciNova Inc. has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 while its Quick Ratio is 34.8. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and MediciNova Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 183.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 21.3% respectively. About 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, MediciNova Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.