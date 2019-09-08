Comparing of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 7.43 N/A -7.78 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.06% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.5%.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while Immuron Limited has -38.45% weaker performance.

On 4 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. beats Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.