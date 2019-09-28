Comparing of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 5.01M -7.78 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35 -0.34 20.18M -3.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 155,036,360.82% -313.7% -215.9% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 57,329,545.45% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $60, while its potential upside is 84.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.