Comparing of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 5.26 N/A -7.78 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.82 and it happens to be 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.09% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.