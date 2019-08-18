Comparing of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

As Biotechnology companies, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.80 N/A -7.78 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.04% of Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Biofrontera AG beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.