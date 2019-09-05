Comparing of Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) and Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) and Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) compete with each other in the Electronic Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Radio Corp. 1 2.54 N/A -0.11 0.00 Eastman Kodak Company 3 0.08 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Emerson Radio Corp. and Eastman Kodak Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) and Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Radio Corp. 0.00% -6.5% -5.5% Eastman Kodak Company 0.00% 0% -1.9%

Volatility & Risk

Emerson Radio Corp. has a 0.47 beta, while its volatility is 53.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Eastman Kodak Company’s 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

43 and 39.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emerson Radio Corp. Its rival Eastman Kodak Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Emerson Radio Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eastman Kodak Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11% of Emerson Radio Corp. shares and 57.6% of Eastman Kodak Company shares. About 72.44% of Emerson Radio Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Eastman Kodak Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerson Radio Corp. -2.8% 0.97% -14.05% -26.08% -30.67% -27.78% Eastman Kodak Company -1.22% 0.83% -1.22% -14.49% -26.67% -5.1%

For the past year Eastman Kodak Company has weaker performance than Emerson Radio Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eastman Kodak Company beats Emerson Radio Corp.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Micro 3D Printing and Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Intellectual Property Solutions; and Eastman Business Park. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging. The company also provides flexographic printing equipment and plates, and related consumables and services, as well as printed functional materials and components; suite of software solutions for print production workflow, as well as print and managed media services; motion picture and industrial films, chemicals, and inks; and publishing, transactional, commercial print, and direct mail systems, as well as licenses Kodak brands to third parties, and consumer products. In addition, it offers intellectual property solutions; and leases technology center and industrial complex. The company sells its products and services through third party resellers and distributors, as well as directly and indirectly to enterprise accounts and customers. Eastman Kodak Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.