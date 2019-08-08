Comparing of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 51 2.75 N/A 0.73 60.80 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.59 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.58 beta indicates that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s upside potential is 54.75% at a $69.5 consensus price target. Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $26, with potential upside of 1,065.92%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares and 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.