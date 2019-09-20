Comparing of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.06 N/A 0.73 60.80 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 6.32 N/A 3.71 20.20

Demonstrates Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Risk and Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and has 20.7 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s upside potential is 23.92% at a $64.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 91%. About 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.