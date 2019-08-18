Comparing of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.56 N/A 0.73 60.80 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.47 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Volatility & Risk

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.22% and an $69.5 consensus price target. Dynavax Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 576.69% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Dynavax Technologies Corporation looks more robust than Emergent BioSolutions Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was less bearish than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.