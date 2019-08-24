Comparing of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

We are comparing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 49 2.40 N/A 0.73 60.80 Athenex Inc. 15 13.14 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Athenex Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Athenex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a consensus price target of $71.5, and a 75.16% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential 34.86% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.3% of Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.6% of Athenex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend while Athenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Athenex Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.