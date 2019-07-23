Comparing of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 52 2.59 N/A 0.73 62.31 Ascendis Pharma A/S 106 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.91 beta which is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Ascendis Pharma A/S is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

The average price target of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $69.5, with potential upside of 61.22%. Competitively the average price target of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $158, which is potential 35.24% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 85%. Insiders held 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -23.68% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 94.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.