Comparing of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

This is a contrast between Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 51 2.73 N/A 0.73 60.80 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.65 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Its rival Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.6 respectively. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus price target of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $69.5, with potential upside of 54.75%. Meanwhile, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $163.33, while its potential upside is 49.97%. The information presented earlier suggests that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. looks more robust than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 98.8%. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend while Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.