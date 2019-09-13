Comparing of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR)

We will be comparing the differences between Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 12 1.87 N/A -0.52 0.00 AMREP Corporation 6 3.40 N/A 0.18 34.66

Demonstrates Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and AMREP Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3% AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and AMREP Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s upside potential is 12.45% at a $11.65 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.4% of AMREP Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11% of AMREP Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61% AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52%

For the past year Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has -13.61% weaker performance while AMREP Corporation has 2.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AMREP Corporation beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.