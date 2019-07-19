Comparing of Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial Corp 31 3.30 N/A 1.40 22.19 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.46 N/A 0.63 12.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Emclaire Financial Corp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY. TrustCo Bank Corp NY appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Emclaire Financial Corp’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 7.1% 0.6% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.6% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Emclaire Financial Corp’s current beta is 0.64 and it happens to be 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Emclaire Financial Corp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 65% respectively. 16.9% are Emclaire Financial Corp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emclaire Financial Corp -2.36% 0.8% 3.4% -11.07% -1.59% 2.18% TrustCo Bank Corp NY -2.65% -3.02% -4.7% -1.78% -10.35% 12.39%

For the past year Emclaire Financial Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Emclaire Financial Corp beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.