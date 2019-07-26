Comparing of Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) and Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Both Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) and Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial Corp 31 2.94 N/A 1.40 22.19 Republic First Bancorp Inc. 5 2.80 N/A 0.12 40.49

Table 1 highlights Emclaire Financial Corp and Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Republic First Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Emclaire Financial Corp. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Emclaire Financial Corp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Republic First Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Emclaire Financial Corp and Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 7.1% 0.6% Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

Emclaire Financial Corp’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Republic First Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.98 beta which makes it 2.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares and 59.1% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 16.9% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emclaire Financial Corp -2.36% 0.8% 3.4% -11.07% -1.59% 2.18% Republic First Bancorp Inc. 2.7% -9.02% -24.46% -26.6% -45.11% -17.25%

For the past year Emclaire Financial Corp had bullish trend while Republic First Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Emclaire Financial Corp beats on 8 of the 9 factors Republic First Bancorp Inc.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.