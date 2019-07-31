Comparing of Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial Corp 31 2.77 N/A 1.40 22.19 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28 3.51 N/A 2.32 11.78

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Emclaire Financial Corp and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Emclaire Financial Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Emclaire Financial Corp’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 7.1% 0.6% Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.8% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Emclaire Financial Corp’s current beta is 0.64 and it happens to be 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares and 70.6% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held 16.9% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emclaire Financial Corp -2.36% 0.8% 3.4% -11.07% -1.59% 2.18% Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -3.84% 0.29% -3.88% -2.43% -16.68% 8.3%

For the past year Emclaire Financial Corp was less bullish than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation beats Emclaire Financial Corp on 6 of the 9 factors.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.