Comparing of Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial Corp 31 3.16 N/A 1.40 22.19 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 4.06 N/A 1.31 12.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Emclaire Financial Corp and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial Corp. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Emclaire Financial Corp’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Emclaire Financial Corp and Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 7.1% 0.6% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Emclaire Financial Corp’s current beta is 0.64 and it happens to be 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares and 53.9% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares. About 16.9% of Emclaire Financial Corp’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emclaire Financial Corp -2.36% 0.8% 3.4% -11.07% -1.59% 2.18% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -3.08% 2.55% -2.25% -2.25% -18.43% 8.51%

For the past year Emclaire Financial Corp was less bullish than Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Emclaire Financial Corp beats on 8 of the 9 factors Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.