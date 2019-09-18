Comparing of Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-A) and Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT)

Both Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.A) and Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina S.A. 18 0.00 N/A 0.95 18.95 Cott Corporation 14 0.73 N/A 0.05 250.78

In table 1 we can see Embotelladora Andina S.A. and Cott Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cott Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Embotelladora Andina S.A. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Cott Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Embotelladora Andina S.A. and Cott Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Cott Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cott Corporation’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 38.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Embotelladora Andina S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.3% of Cott Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Cott Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embotelladora Andina S.A. -1.84% 5.61% -11.37% -10.18% -32.66% -4.54% Cott Corporation -0.78% -4.48% -16.08% -14.28% -19.91% -8.25%

For the past year Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cott Corporation.

Summary

Cott Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Embotelladora Andina S.A.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. Its product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice-based products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters. It also provides bottled water, coffee, brewed and iced tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, and filtration equipment to customers in North America, Europe, and Israel. In addition, the company offers contract manufacturing services for beverages. It serves grocery, mass-merchandise, drugstore, wholesale, and convenience store chains, as well as residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities. Cott Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Tampa, Florida.