Comparing of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 129 33.96 N/A -5.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.65 and its 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.98 beta and it is 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 11.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

$20 is Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 157.73%. On the other hand, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 37.43% and its average target price is $203.56. The information presented earlier suggests that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.74% weaker performance while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 9.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.