Comparing of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.97 N/A 3.61 9.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4%

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics’s beta is 2.87 which is 187.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is 17.4. Nektar Therapeutics can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 112.54% for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $20. Competitively Nektar Therapeutics has an average price target of $75.75, with potential upside of 124.64%. The results provided earlier shows that Nektar Therapeutics appears more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.9% and 96.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.74% weaker performance while Nektar Therapeutics has 3.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 10 of the 10 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.