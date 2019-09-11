Comparing of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

This is a contrast between Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 206.28% upside potential and an average price target of $20. On the other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 163.16% and its average price target is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Minerva Neurosciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 90.8%. Insiders held 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.