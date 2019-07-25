Comparing of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1238.98 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. From a competition point of view, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 3.12 beta which is 212.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$20 is Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 144.80%. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.5 consensus price target and a 84.67% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has weaker performance than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.