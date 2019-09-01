Comparing of Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) and Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank 16 2.39 N/A 1.03 15.01 Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 2.01 N/A 1.08 19.18

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Customers Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Elmira Savings Bank. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Elmira Savings Bank is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Elmira Savings Bank and Customers Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 8.8% 0.7% Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Elmira Savings Bank is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.32. Customers Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Elmira Savings Bank and Customers Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0.00 Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 58.81% and its consensus price target is $30.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Elmira Savings Bank and Customers Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.5% and 82.2%. Elmira Savings Bank’s share owned by insiders are 14.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.9% of Customers Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elmira Savings Bank 2.67% -6.07% -5.46% -15.13% -24.88% -11.75% Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3%

For the past year Elmira Savings Bank has -11.75% weaker performance while Customers Bancorp Inc. has 13.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Customers Bancorp Inc. beats Elmira Savings Bank.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.