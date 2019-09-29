Comparing of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

This is a contrast between Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 1.14 9.34 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 0.11 7.98M 0.94 18.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 48,987,108.66% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 45.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.