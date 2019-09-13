Comparing of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.52 N/A 1.14 9.34 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares and 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. About 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.