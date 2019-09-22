Comparing of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.66 N/A 1.14 9.34 The Carlyle Group L.P. 22 3.05 N/A 1.63 14.61

Table 1 demonstrates Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Carlyle Group L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Carlyle Group L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and The Carlyle Group L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s potential downside is -6.02% and its average price target is $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Competitively, 5.4% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.