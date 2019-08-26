Comparing of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

As Asset Management businesses, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.11 N/A 1.14 9.34 SEI Investments Company 54 5.17 N/A 3.07 19.44

In table 1 we can see Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and SEI Investments Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SEI Investments Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors at 40.2% and 71.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was less bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors SEI Investments Company beats Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.