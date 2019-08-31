Comparing of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.66 N/A 1.14 9.34 Invesco Ltd. 20 1.39 N/A 2.00 9.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Invesco Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Invesco Ltd. is $21, which is potential 33.76% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Invesco Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 40.2% and 86.89% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Invesco Ltd. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was more bullish than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.