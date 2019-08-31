Comparing of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.66 N/A 1.14 9.34 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.17 N/A 0.61 19.84

Demonstrates Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 29.86%. About 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.