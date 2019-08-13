Comparing of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 38.35 N/A 1.14 9.34 BlackRock Inc. 446 4.67 N/A 26.30 17.78

Table 1 demonstrates Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and BlackRock Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and BlackRock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, BlackRock Inc.’s average target price is $506, while its potential upside is 21.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares and 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. Competitively, BlackRock Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors BlackRock Inc. beats Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.