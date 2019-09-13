Comparing of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.00 N/A 1.14 9.34 ATIF Holdings Limited 3 27.51 N/A 0.04 84.36

Table 1 demonstrates Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and ATIF Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ATIF Holdings Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is currently more affordable than ATIF Holdings Limited, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and ATIF Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has 24.1% stronger performance while ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.