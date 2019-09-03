Comparing of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 11 -9.50 N/A 0.13 85.41 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 19 9.68 N/A 1.43 13.38

Table 1 highlights Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.00% 1% 0.1% Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 3.00 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 27.68% for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT with consensus price target of $12.5. Meanwhile, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.5, while its potential upside is 12.08%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is looking more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 77.5%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.62% 5.48% -2.57% -1.98% 1.7% 11.05% Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.62% -0.98% -0.16% -1.44% 1.33% 5.93%

For the past year Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stock price has bigger growth than Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.