Comparing of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) and Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 11 -10.37 N/A 0.13 85.41 Dynex Capital Inc. 17 -1.81 N/A -4.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Dynex Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.00% 1% 0.1% Dynex Capital Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dynex Capital Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Dynex Capital Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 3.00 Dynex Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $12.5, and a 16.39% upside potential. Competitively Dynex Capital Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential downside of -54.16%. The data provided earlier shows that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT appears more favorable than Dynex Capital Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors while 55% of Dynex Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Dynex Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.62% 5.48% -2.57% -1.98% 1.7% 11.05% Dynex Capital Inc. -5.56% -1.93% -11.07% -9.44% -16.54% -5.01%

For the past year Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had bullish trend while Dynex Capital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dynex Capital Inc.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.