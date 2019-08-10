Comparing of Electromed Inc. (ELMD) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed Inc. 5 1.42 N/A 0.24 22.68 Itamar Medical Ltd. 11 4.22 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Electromed Inc. and Itamar Medical Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Electromed Inc. and Itamar Medical Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 32.4% and 0% respectively. Electromed Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58%

For the past year Electromed Inc. has 4.72% stronger performance while Itamar Medical Ltd. has -17.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Electromed Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Itamar Medical Ltd.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.