Comparing of Electromed Inc. (ELMD) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)

This is a contrast between Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed Inc. 5 1.55 N/A 0.24 22.68 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Electromed Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.42 beta means Electromed Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has a -0.02 beta and it is 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Electromed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Electromed Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Electromed Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.4% and 11.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.8% of Electromed Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87%

For the past year Electromed Inc. has 4.72% stronger performance while Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has -11.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Electromed Inc. beats Allied Healthcare Products Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.