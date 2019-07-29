Comparing of electroCore Inc. (ECOR) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore Inc. 5 31.39 N/A -1.92 0.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 17 16.96 N/A 0.13 137.27

In table 1 we can see electroCore Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore Inc. 0.00% -161.6% -76.9% BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.5%

Liquidity

electroCore Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.4 and has 17.6 Quick Ratio. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than electroCore Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for electroCore Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively BioLife Solutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, with potential upside of 13.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

electroCore Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.7% and 43.1%. 26.1% are electroCore Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3% are BioLife Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) electroCore Inc. -36.44% -40.94% -45.73% -60.11% 0% -40.1% BioLife Solutions Inc. 3.54% 0.17% 7.4% 26.04% 103.83% 46.05%

For the past year electroCore Inc. had bearish trend while BioLife Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BioLife Solutions Inc. beats electroCore Inc.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.