Comparing of Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) and Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI)

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) and Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) compete with each other in the Gold sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold Corporation 6 3.11 N/A -2.51 0.00 Kingold Jewelry Inc. 1 0.02 N/A 0.65 1.09

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eldorado Gold Corporation and Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold Corporation 0.00% -11.6% -8.3% Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.09 shows that Eldorado Gold Corporation is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s 59.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

Eldorado Gold Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Kingold Jewelry Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Eldorado Gold Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kingold Jewelry Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Eldorado Gold Corporation and Kingold Jewelry Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eldorado Gold Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -28.57% and an $6 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eldorado Gold Corporation and Kingold Jewelry Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 0.3% respectively. 0.8% are Eldorado Gold Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Kingold Jewelry Inc. has 31.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eldorado Gold Corporation -1.28% 32.99% 87.35% 161.9% 43.93% 167.36% Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0.26% 13.64% -17.65% -7.89% -44% -11.39%

For the past year Eldorado Gold Corporation has 167.36% stronger performance while Kingold Jewelry Inc. has -11.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Eldorado Gold Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Kingold Jewelry Inc.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products under the Kingold brand directly to distributors, retailers, and other wholesalers. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. is based in Wuhan, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.