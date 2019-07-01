Comparing of Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) and American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) and American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Systems Ltd. 134 1.69 N/A 4.84 28.91 American Outdoor Brands Corporation 11 0.77 N/A 0.14 68.25

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Elbit Systems Ltd. and American Outdoor Brands Corporation. American Outdoor Brands Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Elbit Systems Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Elbit Systems Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of American Outdoor Brands Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) and American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Systems Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 3.8% American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Elbit Systems Ltd.’s current beta is 0.86 and it happens to be 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, American Outdoor Brands Corporation has beta of -0.07 which is 107.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Elbit Systems Ltd. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, American Outdoor Brands Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. American Outdoor Brands Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Elbit Systems Ltd. and American Outdoor Brands Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Systems Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

American Outdoor Brands Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average target price and a 50.00% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Elbit Systems Ltd. and American Outdoor Brands Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.2% and 74.5%. Elbit Systems Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 45.7%. Comparatively, 2.4% are American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elbit Systems Ltd. 1.61% -4.3% 9.48% 12.11% 23.18% 22.61% American Outdoor Brands Corporation -0.53% -2.5% -23.67% -30.84% -16.74% -27.29%

For the past year Elbit Systems Ltd. has 22.61% stronger performance while American Outdoor Brands Corporation has -27.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Elbit Systems Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; intelligence and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.