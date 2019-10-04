Comparing of Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF) and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Imaging Ltd. 1 0.00 5.54M -4.09 0.00 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 22 33.26 123.83M 1.02 21.12

Table 1 demonstrates Elbit Imaging Ltd. and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Imaging Ltd. 848,912,044.13% 0% 0% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 575,150,952.16% 11.7% 2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.91 beta means Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s volatility is 9.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Elbit Imaging Ltd. and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.76% and 85%. Insiders held 56.1% of Elbit Imaging Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has 4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elbit Imaging Ltd. -23.08% -27.27% -63.64% -67.14% -82.38% -69.23% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.61% 5.8% -0.32% 9.74% 4.47% 18.44%

For the past year Elbit Imaging Ltd. has -69.23% weaker performance while Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has 18.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in commercial centers, hotels, medical industries, and plots businesses in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It initiates, constructs, and sells commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects, such as offices, residential units, conference centers, and leisure facilities. The company also operates and manages its hotel complex in Romania, which comprises Radisson Blue and Park Inn hotels, and other apartments. In addition, it is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment; and development of stem cell population expansion technologies, and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine. The company sells plots in India, including residential projects. Elbit Imaging Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 39 million square feet of property, including 25,943 multifamily rental units. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.