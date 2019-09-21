Comparing of Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF) and FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

As Property Management companies, Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) and FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Imaging Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -4.09 0.00 FRP Holdings Inc. 50 21.92 N/A 0.43 115.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Elbit Imaging Ltd. and FRP Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Elbit Imaging Ltd. and FRP Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Imaging Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% FRP Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34% 24.1%

Risk and Volatility

Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s current beta is 0.91 and it happens to be 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, FRP Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.76% of Elbit Imaging Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 49% of FRP Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 56.1% of Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of FRP Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elbit Imaging Ltd. -23.08% -27.27% -63.64% -67.14% -82.38% -69.23% FRP Holdings Inc. -3.15% -7.03% 0.77% -1.84% -22.04% 7.76%

For the past year Elbit Imaging Ltd. had bearish trend while FRP Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

FRP Holdings Inc. beats Elbit Imaging Ltd. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in commercial centers, hotels, medical industries, and plots businesses in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It initiates, constructs, and sells commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects, such as offices, residential units, conference centers, and leisure facilities. The company also operates and manages its hotel complex in Romania, which comprises Radisson Blue and Park Inn hotels, and other apartments. In addition, it is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment; and development of stem cell population expansion technologies, and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine. The company sells plots in India, including residential projects. Elbit Imaging Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. It operates in Asset Management, Mining Royalty Land, and Land Development and Construction segments. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings located primarily in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 16,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida and Georgia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.