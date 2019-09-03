Comparing of Elastic N.V. (ESTC) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

This is a contrast between Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 20.12 N/A -1.45 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.47 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Elastic N.V. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Elastic N.V. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Elastic N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Elastic N.V. and Rosetta Stone Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 4 5 2.56 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Elastic N.V.’s consensus price target is $105.56, while its potential upside is 20.10%. On the other hand, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s potential upside is 47.95% and its consensus price target is $27. The information presented earlier suggests that Rosetta Stone Inc. looks more robust than Elastic N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Elastic N.V. and Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.5% and 90.2% respectively. Elastic N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 12.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year Elastic N.V. was less bullish than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

Rosetta Stone Inc. beats Elastic N.V. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.