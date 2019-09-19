Comparing of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 32 3.34 N/A 0.08 433.68 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 19.92 N/A -2.12 0.00

Demonstrates Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49% -37.7%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated are 3.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$32.5 is Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 18.27%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.45% and 98.05%. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elanco Animal Health Incorporated -1.32% -5.72% 4.83% 9.28% 0% 4.54% Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11% -7.6% -18.06% -1.31% -60.7% 2.36%

For the past year Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was more bullish than Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. The company caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is based in Greenfield, Indiana. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE. Its biosimilars programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M834, a biosimilar of ORENCIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as other biosimilar candidates. The companyÂ’s novel therapeutics programs include M254, a hyper-sialylated version of intravenous immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Kawasaki disease, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; M281, a fully-human monoclonal antibody that blocks the neonatal Fc receptor; and M230, a selective immunomodulator of Fc receptors candidate. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.