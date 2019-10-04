Comparing of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) and Its Peers

As Restaurants company, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has 92.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.77% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 184,766,355.14% -3.90% -2.10% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 19.77M 11 0.00 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.35 3.43 2.49

The potential upside of the rivals is 32.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. -4.65% -6.11% -24.94% -39.74% -15.54% -35.14% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has -35.14% weaker performance while El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 30.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.95 and has 0.86 Quick Ratio. El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.47. Competitively, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. As of September 21, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.